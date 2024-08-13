Morgan Stanley Upgrades Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)

Fintel reports that on August 13, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Atea Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:AVIR) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.10% Downside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Atea Pharmaceuticals is $2.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 39.10% from its latest reported closing price of $3.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Atea Pharmaceuticals is 506MM, an increase of 163.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atea Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVIR is 0.09%, an increase of 60.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.54% to 57,255K shares. The put/call ratio of AVIR is 7.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BML Capital Management holds 6,376K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,537K shares , representing an increase of 13.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVIR by 2.10% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 6,146K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,996K shares , representing a decrease of 13.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVIR by 13.36% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 4,077K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 2,486K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,363K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,254K shares , representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVIR by 26.62% over the last quarter.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Atea is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with life-threatening viral diseases. Leveraging its deep understanding of antiviral drug development, nucleoside biology, and medicinal chemistry, the Company has built a proprietary purine nucleotide prodrug platform to develop novel product candidates to treat single stranded ribonucleic acid, or ssRNA, viruses, which are a prevalent cause of severe viral diseases. Currently, the Company is focused on the development of orally available, potent, and selective nucleotide prodrugs for difficult-to-treat, life-threatening viral infections, including severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19, dengue virus, hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

