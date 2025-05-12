Morgan Stanley Upgrades Astera Labs (BMV:ALAB)

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Astera Labs (BMV:ALAB) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 4,062K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,598K shares , representing a decrease of 13.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 80.67% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,922K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares , representing an increase of 95.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 4,724.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,732K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 734K shares , representing an increase of 80.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 1,167.36% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 3,399K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,112K shares , representing an increase of 8.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 16.54% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 3,257K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,217K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 31.20% over the last quarter.

