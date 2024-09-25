Morgan Stanley Upgrades Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.92% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Asbury Automotive Group is $247.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $191.90 to a high of $325.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.92% from its latest reported closing price of $231.81 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Asbury Automotive Group is 14,165MM, a decrease of 11.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 26.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 658 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asbury Automotive Group. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABG is 0.32%, an increase of 2.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 24,936K shares. The put/call ratio of ABG is 1.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Abrams Capital Management holds 2,109K shares representing 10.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Impactive Capital holds 2,017K shares representing 10.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,017K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABG by 0.67% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,318K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,387K shares , representing a decrease of 5.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABG by 52.62% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,305K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,391K shares , representing a decrease of 6.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABG by 5.89% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 738K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 767K shares , representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABG by 10.59% over the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ("Asbury"), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Duluth, GA, is one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S. Asbury currently operates 91 dealerships, consisting of 112 franchises, representing 31 domestic and foreign brands of vehicles. Asbury also operates 25 collision repair centers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.