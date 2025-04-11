Morgan Stanley Upgrades AppLovin (BMV:APP)

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for AppLovin (BMV:APP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQG Partners holds 8,439K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,604K shares , representing a decrease of 13.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APP by 106.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,025K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,060K shares , representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APP by 143.26% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 6,928K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,820K shares , representing a decrease of 56.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APP by 74.40% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,584K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,961K shares , representing an increase of 55.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APP by 440.44% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 6,058K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company.

