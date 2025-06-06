Morgan Stanley Upgrades Applied Materials (SEHK:4336)

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Applied Materials (SEHK:4336) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.30% Downside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Applied Materials is HK$138.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of HK$95.95 to a high of HK$193.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 50.30% from its latest reported closing price of HK$278.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Applied Materials is 14,825MM, a decrease of 47.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,506 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Materials. This is an decrease of 99 owner(s) or 2.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4336 is 0.43%, an increase of 6.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.16% to 744,789K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,656K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,823K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4336 by 7.51% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,582K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,316K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4336 by 7.80% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 20,619K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,079K shares , representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4336 by 50.83% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 16,732K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,722K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4336 by 4.23% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 12,898K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,686K shares , representing a decrease of 21.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4336 by 23.20% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.