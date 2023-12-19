Morgan Stanley Upgrades Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.83% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amicus Therapeutics is 18.46. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 45.83% from its latest reported closing price of 12.66.

The projected annual revenue for Amicus Therapeutics is 451MM, an increase of 21.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 479 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amicus Therapeutics. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 6.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOLD is 0.31%, an increase of 9.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.87% to 348,825K shares. The put/call ratio of FOLD is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 27,693K shares representing 9.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,663K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOLD by 11.69% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 27,400K shares representing 9.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 16,945K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,567K shares, representing a decrease of 15.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOLD by 3.93% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 14,934K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,924K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOLD by 63.65% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 13,009K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,442K shares, representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOLD by 4.87% over the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amicus Therapeutics is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases.

