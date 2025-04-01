Morgan Stanley Upgrades American Tower (BMV:AMT)

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for American Tower (BMV:AMT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

There are 2,753 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Tower. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 0.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMT is 0.82%, an increase of 9.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.93% to 490,412K shares.

Cohen & Steers holds 19,176K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,739K shares , representing an increase of 17.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 2.28% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,024K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,393K shares , representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 11.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,655K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,810K shares , representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 23.09% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,649K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,233K shares , representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 22.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,343K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,214K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 23.61% over the last quarter.

