Morgan Stanley Upgrades Amentum Holdings (AMTM)

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Amentum Holdings (NYSE:AMTM) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.10% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Amentum Holdings is $29.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.10% from its latest reported closing price of $30.00 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 906 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amentum Holdings. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 4.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMTM is 0.14%, an increase of 0.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.95% to 224,444K shares. The put/call ratio of AMTM is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Securities holds 45,027K shares representing 18.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 22,117K shares representing 9.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,577K shares , representing an increase of 11.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMTM by 6.16% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 11,919K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,031K shares , representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTM by 2.88% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,986K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,870K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMTM by 30.31% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 5,203K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,461K shares , representing a decrease of 4.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTM by 6.42% over the last quarter.

