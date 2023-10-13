Morgan Stanley Upgrades Afya Ltd - (AFYA)

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Afya Ltd - (NASDAQ:AFYA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.52% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Afya Ltd - is 20.91. The forecasts range from a low of 16.66 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 35.52% from its latest reported closing price of 15.43.

The projected annual revenue for Afya Ltd - is 2,688MM, an increase of 3.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Afya Ltd -. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 17.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFYA is 0.27%, an increase of 58.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.37% to 19,116K shares. The put/call ratio of AFYA is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 3,626K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,879K shares, representing a decrease of 6.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFYA by 8.47% over the last quarter.

Softbank Group holds 2,433K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BEXFX - Baron Emerging Markets Fund holds 1,850K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,904K shares, representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFYA by 22.08% over the last quarter.

Perpetual holds 1,017K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 907K shares, representing an increase of 10.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFYA by 49.86% over the last quarter.

FLATX - Fidelity Latin America Fund holds 962K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 822K shares, representing an increase of 14.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFYA by 31.93% over the last quarter.

Afya Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and offering digital products to help doctors enhance their healthcare services through their whole career.

