Morgan Stanley Upgrades Adecoagro (AGRO)

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from Underweight to Equal-Weight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.21% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adecoagro is 10.51. The forecasts range from a low of 8.18 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 10.21% from its latest reported closing price of 9.54.

The projected annual revenue for Adecoagro is 1,354MM, a decrease of 2.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.06.

Adecoagro Declares $0.16 Dividend

On April 27, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.33 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 9, 2023 received the payment on May 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $9.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.41%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.52%, the lowest has been 2.39%, and the highest has been 8.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.31 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.84 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.01%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adecoagro. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGRO is 0.25%, an increase of 21.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.12% to 60,942K shares. The put/call ratio of AGRO is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Route One Investment Company holds 13,044K shares representing 12.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,117K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGRO by 20.27% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 5,982K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,831K shares, representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGRO by 4.41% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 5,255K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,174K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGRO by 52.00% over the last quarter.

PGGM Investments holds 4,500K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PGOAX - PGIM JENNISON SMALL COMPANY FUND holds 2,883K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adecoagro Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adecoagro S.A. is a holding company. The Company is involved in a range of businesses, including farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation.

