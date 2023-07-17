News & Insights

Stocks
AGRO

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Adecoagro (AGRO)

July 17, 2023 — 01:07 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from Underweight to Equal-Weight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.21% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adecoagro is 10.51. The forecasts range from a low of 8.18 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 10.21% from its latest reported closing price of 9.54.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Adecoagro is 1,354MM, a decrease of 2.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.06.

Adecoagro Declares $0.16 Dividend

On April 27, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.33 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 9, 2023 received the payment on May 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $9.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.41%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.52%, the lowest has been 2.39%, and the highest has been 8.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.31 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.84 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.01%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adecoagro. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGRO is 0.25%, an increase of 21.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.12% to 60,942K shares. AGRO / Adecoagro S.A. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of AGRO is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AGRO / Adecoagro S.A. Shares Held by Institutions

Route One Investment Company holds 13,044K shares representing 12.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,117K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGRO by 20.27% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 5,982K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,831K shares, representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGRO by 4.41% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 5,255K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,174K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGRO by 52.00% over the last quarter.

PGGM Investments holds 4,500K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PGOAX - PGIM JENNISON SMALL COMPANY FUND holds 2,883K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adecoagro Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Adecoagro S.A. is a holding company. The Company is involved in a range of businesses, including farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AGRO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.