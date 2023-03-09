Morgan Stanley Upgrades ACM Research (ACMR)

On March 7, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from Underweight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.23% Upside

As of March 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for ACM Research is $17.86. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 43.23% from its latest reported closing price of $12.47.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ACM Research is $423MM, an increase of 8.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.63.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 2,201K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,521K shares, representing a decrease of 14.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACMR by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,844K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares, representing an increase of 91.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACMR by 614.25% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 1,763K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,763K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACMR by 69.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,295K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,229K shares, representing an increase of 5.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACMR by 39.77% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,136K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 622K shares, representing an increase of 45.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACMR by 1.03% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 274 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACM Research. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACMR is 0.06%, a decrease of 69.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.28% to 33,323K shares. The put/call ratio of ACMR is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

ACM Research Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. The Company is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.