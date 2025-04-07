Morgan Stanley Upgrades Acadian Asset Management (AAMI)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.12% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Acadian Asset Management is $26.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 12.12% from its latest reported closing price of $23.35 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.96.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paulson holds 8,950K shares representing 23.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 1,881K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,823K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,773K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAMI by 4.94% over the last quarter.

Azora Capital holds 1,566K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,028K shares , representing a decrease of 29.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAMI by 33.26% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,193K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,164K shares , representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAMI by 5.23% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.