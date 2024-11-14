Morgan Stanley upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo upgraded Morgan Stanley (MS) to Equal Weight from Underweight with a price target of $142, up from $107.

