Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo upgraded Morgan Stanley (MS) to Equal Weight from Underweight with a price target of $142, up from $107.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MS:
- Morgan Stanley upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo
- Wall Street Is Pounding the Table on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Ahead of Earnings
- Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Stock Rises on Strong Q3 Earnings and Analyst Upgrades
- Here’s what Wall Street is saying about Qualcomm ahead of earnings
- Morgan Stanley Announces Leadership Transition with Ted Pick
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.