Morgan Stanley Updates Holdings in Cedar Fair (FUN)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.89MM shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN). This represents 9.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.01MM shares and 8.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.34% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.57% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cedar Fair is $51.00. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 15.57% from its latest reported closing price of $44.13.

The projected annual revenue for Cedar Fair is $1,855MM, an increase of 2.92%. The projected annual EPS is $2.92, a decrease of 38.34%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 206 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cedar Fair. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 5.50%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FUN is 0.3181%, an increase of 11.0087%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.36% to 39,402K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,792,032 shares representing 8.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,009,374 shares, representing a decrease of 4.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUN by 8.28% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,166,109 shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,634,175 shares, representing an increase of 12.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUN by 71.47% over the last quarter.

Centerbridge Partners holds 2,965,496 shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ing Groep holds 2,798,700 shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,164,000 shares, representing an increase of 22.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUN by 75.43% over the last quarter.

Waratah Capital Advisors holds 2,011,373 shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,960,276 shares, representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUN by 33.51% over the last quarter.

Cedar Fair Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive, and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair's parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario. The Company also operates an additional theme park in California under a management contract.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.