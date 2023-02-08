Morgan Stanley Updates Holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd (MUI)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.86MM shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (MUI). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.35MM shares and 11.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.71% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 144 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 7.10%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MUI is 0.2070%, a decrease of 2.0266%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.64% to 26,226K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bank Of America holds 2,289,686 shares

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 2,101,456 shares

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,089,197 shares

Wells Fargo holds 783,115 shares

Guggenheim Capital holds 688,473 shares

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Declares $0.04 Dividend

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd said on October 3, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 13, 2022 received the payment on November 1, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $11.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.35%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.25%, the lowest has been 3.40%, and the highest has been 6.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.21 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.23%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. seeks to provide shareholders with high current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is exempt from federal income taxes.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

