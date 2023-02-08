Morgan Stanley Updates Holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust of Beneficial Interest (FINS)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.18MM shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust of Beneficial Interest (FINS). This represents 8.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.04MM shares and 10.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.70% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust of Beneficial Interest. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.08%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FINS is 0.3857%, an increase of 7.7381%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.12% to 8,620K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 1,229,386 shares

UBS Group holds 1,070,528 shares

Wolverine Trading holds 415,601 shares

Raymond James & Associates holds 382,249 shares

Wells Fargo holds 307,310 shares

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust of Beneficial Interest Declares $0.00 Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust of Beneficial Interest said on December 23, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.00 per share ($0.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $13.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.00%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.51%, the lowest has been 4.90%, and the highest has been 10.20%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.00 (n=129).

The current dividend yield is 7.48 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.15%.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

he Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust is a closed-end fund that seeks current income with a secondary objective of total return. The Fund utilizes a banking sector debt-centric strategy, which exhibits low historical correlations to other areas of the market. The investment highlights of the Fund include: Access to a niche market segment. Focus on high quality credit with at least 50% of the Fund’s depository institution debt investments publicly rated investment grade or, if deemed unrated, scored as investment grade by Angel Oak’s in-house proprietary BankSURF credit-quality assessment model. Asset class duration historically uncorrelated to interest rates. Benefits from Angel Oak’s extensive resources and expertise in a

