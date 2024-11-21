Morgan Stanley Unusual Options Activity For November 21

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Morgan Stanley.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 22%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $264,770, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $422,923.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $145.0 for Morgan Stanley over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Morgan Stanley's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Morgan Stanley's significant trades, within a strike price range of $130.0 to $145.0, over the past month.

Morgan Stanley Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.35 $8.3 $8.3 $140.00 $264.7K 306 320 MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $2.39 $2.24 $2.37 $133.00 $118.4K 225 2.0K MS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/29/24 $2.46 $2.24 $2.33 $133.00 $81.7K 225 1.5K MS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/29/24 $2.02 $1.99 $1.99 $134.00 $53.3K 533 783 MS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $4.7 $4.2 $4.2 $130.00 $42.0K 592 103

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a global investment bank whose history, through its legacy firms, can be traced back to 1924. The company has institutional securities, wealth management, and investment management segments with approximately 45% of net revenue from its institutional securities business, 45% from wealth management, and 10% from investment management. About 30% of its total revenue is from outside the Americas. The company had over $5 trillion of client assets as well as around 80,000 employees at the end of 2023.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Morgan Stanley, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Morgan Stanley's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,855,277, with MS's price up by 2.64%, positioned at $135.17. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 56 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Morgan Stanley

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $142.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Morgan Stanley options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

