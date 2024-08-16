Morgan Stanley Unusual Options Activity For August 16

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Morgan Stanley. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $885,575, and 4 are calls, amounting to $166,970.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $100.0 for Morgan Stanley over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Morgan Stanley's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Morgan Stanley's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Morgan Stanley Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MS PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.58 $2.53 $2.54 $95.00 $419.1K 1.5K 1.6K MS PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.05 $4.95 $4.95 $100.00 $212.8K 495 430 MS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $1.95 $1.88 $1.92 $90.00 $192.0K 2.0K 1.0K MS PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.29 $0.27 $0.29 $90.00 $61.6K 6.9K 2.1K MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $11.2 $10.9 $11.08 $92.50 $55.4K 902 50

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a global investment bank whose history, through its legacy firms, can be traced back to 1924. The company has institutional securities, wealth management, and investment management segments with approximately 45% of net revenue from its institutional securities business, 45% from wealth management, and 10% from investment management. About 30% of its total revenue is from outside the Americas. The company had over $5 trillion of client assets as well as around 80,000 employees at the end of 2023.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Morgan Stanley, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Morgan Stanley Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,858,405, the price of MS is down -0.26% at $100.38. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

