Morgan Stanley Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Morgan Stanley. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 58% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $594,845, and 5 are calls, amounting to $301,477.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $135.0 for Morgan Stanley over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Morgan Stanley's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Morgan Stanley's whale trades within a strike price range from $105.0 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

Morgan Stanley Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MS PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $12.8 $12.7 $12.7 $135.00 $228.6K 378 204 MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $24.05 $23.6 $24.05 $105.00 $174.1K 558 70 MS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $2.62 $2.58 $2.58 $115.00 $118.8K 311 272 MS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $4.1 $4.05 $4.05 $124.00 $81.0K 0 201 MS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $6.65 $6.5 $6.65 $125.00 $57.1K 2.7K 134

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a global investment bank whose history, through its legacy firms, can be traced back to 1924. The company has institutional securities, wealth management, and investment management segments with approximately 45% of net revenue from its institutional securities business, 45% from wealth management, and 10% from investment management. About 30% of its total revenue is from outside the Americas. The company had over $5 trillion of client assets as well as around 80,000 employees at the end of 2023.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Morgan Stanley, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Morgan Stanley's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 2,196,332, with MS's price up by 1.92%, positioned at $122.45. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 18 days. What The Experts Say On Morgan Stanley

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $125.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Morgan Stanley, which currently sits at a price target of $126. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Morgan Stanley, targeting a price of $125.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Morgan Stanley options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.