Morgan Stanley turns bullish on emerging FX and sovereign credit

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley said on Friday it was time to ramp up exposure to emerging market currencies and hard-currency sovereign debt, with a shift of focus to the vaccine trade in the wake of the U.S. election potentially giving developing assets a boost.

"EMs will participate more fully in a global growth recovery

if an effective vaccine is distributed," Morgan Stanley strategist James Lord said in a note to clients.

"Should this occur, we could see some rotation in investor positioning away from areas of the global economy that have

already recovered (like China) to other EMs."

Morgan Stanley said it liked Brazil's real BRL=, Mexico's peso MXN=, Colombia's peso COP= and had also entered long positions in South Africa's rand ZAR= and Russia's rouble RUB=.

In credit, Morgan Stanley boosted exposure to South Africa, Brazil, Egypt, Ghana, Ukraine as well as Mexico's Pemex.

Recent days have seen other investors also take a shine to emerging markets, with research by BofA showing that developing equities saw inflows of $2.7 billion in the week to Wednesday, the largest in six weeks, while emerging market debt funds raked in $2.2 billion.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

