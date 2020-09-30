Markets
MS

Morgan Stanley To Pay $5 Mln For Short Sales Violations

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Securities and Exchange Commission Wednesday announced that Morgan Stanley has agreed to pay $5 Million for violations of Regulation SHO, the regulatory framework governing short sales.

According to the SEC's order, the structure of Morgan Stanley's prime brokerage swaps business resulted in violations of Reg SHO. As set forth in the order, Morgan Stanley hedged synthetic exposure to swaps by purchasing or selling the securities referenced in the swaps, and it separated its hedges into two aggregation units - one holding only long positions, and the other holding only short positions. According to the order, Morgan Stanley was able to sell its hedges on the long swaps and mark them as "long" sales without concern for Reg SHO's short sale requirements.

Market participants cannot disregard the rules of the road established by Reg SHO for all short sales," said Daniel Michael, Chief of the Complex Financial Instruments Unit. "For many years, Morgan Stanley has improperly relied on Reg SHO's aggregation unit exception, resulting in orders being mismarked for countless transactions."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular