Morgan Stanley to Launch a Wealth Management Unit in Canada

Morgan Stanley MS plans to launch a full-service wealth management unit in Canada with an aim to bolster the existing services it provides to the country. The plans are subject to regulatory approval.

The new unit, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Canada, will be part of Shareworks by Morgan Stanley that administers stock plans for employees and executives at Canadian companies. Also, it has partnered with Canaccord Genuity as its deployment partner for the business.

The move will expand the services Morgan Stanley currently provides in Canada, which include full-service and virtual financial advisors, a discount self-directed investing solution and online investment management.

“Morgan Stanley’s leading U.S. wealth management platform has over $2.4 trillion in assets under management and is supported by more than 15,000 financial advisors. We’re excited to expand our wealth management footprint into Canada with a solution that’s tailored to the Canadian market,“ said Laura Adams, head of institutional distribution in Canada and Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Canada.

Morgan Stanley has been providing services in Canada since 1960 and has offices in Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver and Montreal, where it employs more than 1,500 Canadians.

The company has of late taken measures to bolster its wealth management business. In February, it entered into an all-stock acquisition deal with Arlington, VA-based E*TRADE Financial ETFC, per which the former will acquire the latter for $13 billion.

On completion of the deal, Morgan Stanley will be well positioned as a leader in the Wealth Management industry across all channels and wealth segments, with significant increase in the scale and breadth of its franchise.

Our Take

Focus on corporate lending operation and strength in investment management operations continues to support Morgan Stanley’s top-line growth. However, near-zero interest rates and elevated expenses are other major near-term concerns.

Shares of the company have depreciated 19.3% over the past six months compared with the 21.2% decline recorded by the industry.

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc.’s GCAP current-year earnings estimates moved north in the past 30 days. Further, the company’s shares have appreciated 52% over the past six months. At present, it sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. TW has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2020 over the past 30 days. Moreover, this Zacks #1 Ranked stock has gained 30% over the past six months.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.