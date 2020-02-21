Morgan Stanley to get $375 mln termination fee if E*Trade walks away from deal

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley MS.N will receive a $375 million breakup fee if E*Trade Financial Corp ETFC.O walks away from its $13 billion deal for the discount brokerage, the U.S. bank said on Friday.

On Thursday, Morgan Stanley entered into a deal to buy E*Trade, the biggest acquisition by a major Wall Street bank since the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

E*Trade has been the subject of M&A speculation for some time, especially after Charles Schwab Corp SCHW.N said it would buy TD Ameritrade Holding Corp AMTD.O last year.

If Morgan Stanley terminates the deal due to antitrust issues, E*Trade would receive $525 million, Morgan Stanley said in a regulatory filing.

The bank expects to complete the deal by the fourth quarter, and executives expressed confidence that it would meet regulatory approvals.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Abhishek.Manikandan@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2702;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.