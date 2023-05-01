News & Insights

US Markets
MS

Morgan Stanley to cut 3,000 jobs in second quarter - source

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

May 01, 2023 — 06:07 pm EDT

Written by Mrinmay Dey for Reuters ->

Changes sourcing, adds background

May 1 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley MS.N is planning to eliminate about 3,000 jobs in the second quarter in a fresh round of job cuts, a source told Reuters on Monday.

This is the second layoff at the Wall Street firm in six months and follows another quarter of dismal M&A activity that saw fees in the investment banking unit descent.

Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Arun Koyyur)

((Mrinmay.Dey@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.