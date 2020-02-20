US Markets

Morgan Stanley to buy E*Trade Financial in $13 bln deal

Morgan Stanley said on Thursday it would buy discount brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp in an all-stock deal worth about $13 billion.

E*Trade shareholders will receive 1.0432 Morgan Stanley shares for each share as part of the deal.

