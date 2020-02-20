Morgan Stanley to buy E*Trade Financial in $13 bln deal

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley MS.N said on Thursday it would buy discount brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp ETFC.O in an all-stock deal worth about $13 billion.

E*Trade shareholders will receive 1.0432 Morgan Stanley shares for each share as part of the deal.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2626; Twitter: @NivCholayil;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.