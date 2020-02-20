Morgan Stanley to Buy E-Trade, Q4 Earnings & A New Cheap Strong Buy Stock - Free Lunch

On today’s episode of Free Lunch here at Zacks, Associate Stock Strategist Ben Rains looks at the Morgan Stanley MS and E-Trade ETFC merger. We then dive into some quarterly earnings results from the likes of Avis Budget Group CAR. The episode then closes with a dive into why Everi Holdings Inc. EVRI is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock right now.

U.S. indexes swung between small gains and losses Thursday morning. This came one day after the Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq all climbed on Wednesday to put a stop to three straight days of declines, amid coronavirus setbacks.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley announced Thursday that it would buy E-Trade in a $13 billion, all-stock deal. The merger will help reshape the historic investment banking powerhouse, as it adds a firm focused on the average retail investor.

The planned merger will help Morgan Stanley diversify and allow E-Trade to better compete against TD Ameritrade AMTD and Charles Schwab SCHW, who announced their own planned merger in November.

On the earnings front, shares of Hyatt Hotels H, Avis Budget, and Zillow Z all jumped on strong quarterly results. Looking ahead, Dropbox DBX, First Solar FSLR, and others are set to report earnings after the closing bell.

The episode then closes with why Las Vegas-based casino tech firm Everi is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock as it trades under $20 per share.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?



Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.