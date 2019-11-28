Morgan Stanley Terminates Forex Traders Amid Probe Over Concealed Losses: Report

(RTTNews) - Morgan Stanley (MS) terminated or placed on leave at least four traders over an alleged mismarking of securities that concealed losses of between $100 million and $140 million, Bloomberg reported citing people with the matter.

The company is investigating the suspected mis-marking, which was linked to emerging-market currencies.

The traders who have been identified as part of the probe include Scott Eisner and Rodrigo Jolig, both based in London, and two senior New York-based colleagues, Thiago Melzer and Mitchell Nadel, the report said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.