US Markets
MS

Morgan Stanley suspended from some French treasury bond deals -AFT

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The French state treasury said it has suspended U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley from certain French treasury bond deals for three months, citing problems it had with Morgan Stanley's execution of some past deals.

PARIS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The French state treasury said it has suspended U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley MS.N from certain French treasury bond deals for three months, citing problems it had with Morgan Stanley's execution of some past deals.

"Agence France Trésor (AFT), on behalf of the Minister of the Economy, Finance and Economic Recovery, has decided to suspend Morgan Stanley ... for a minimum period of three months, with effect from 4 August, 2020," AFT said in a statement published late on Monday.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular