News & Insights

Stocks
MS

Morgan Stanley Stock Dropped 5% Yesterday, What To Expect?

April 16, 2024 — 12:33 am EDT

Written by Trefis Team for Trefis ->

Morgan Stanley’s stock (NYSE: MS) has lost approximately 7% YTD, as compared to the 9% rise in the S&P500 over the same period. Further, the stock price decreased 5.2% yesterday vs a 0.74% increase in the broader index. Notably, the drop came after the news of a regulatory probe against the bank’s wealth management unit was reported by the Wall Street Journal. Overall, the stock is currently trading at $87 per share, which is 9% below its fair value of $95 – Trefis’ estimate for Morgan Stanley’s valuation

Amid the current financial backdrop, MS stock has shown strong gains of 20% from levels of $70 in early January 2021 to around $85 now, vs. an increase of about 40% for the S&P 500 over this roughly 3-year period. However, the increase in MS stock has been far from consistent. Returns for the stock were 43% in 2021, -13% in 2022, and 10% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 24% in 2023 – indicating that MS underperformed the S&P in 2023. In fact, consistently beating the S&P 500 – in good times and bad – has been difficult over recent years for individual stocks; for heavyweights in the Financials sector including JPM, V, and MA, and even for the megacap stars GOOG, TSLA, and MSFT. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality (HQ) Portfolio, with a collection of 30 stocks, has outperformed the S&P 500 each year over the same period. Why is that? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk versus the benchmark index; less of a roller-coaster ride as evident in HQ Portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and elevated interest rates, could MS face a similar situation as it did in 2023 and underperform the S&P over the next 12 months – or will it see a strong jump?

The bank reported better-than-expected revenue figures in the fourth quarter of 2023. It posted total revenues of $12.9 billion – up 1% y-o-y, mainly driven by a 5% gain in investment banking and a marginal increase in the sales & trading segments. Further, wealth management and investment management revenues were at par with the previous year’s figure. On the cost front, total noninterest expenses as a % of revenues witnessed an unfavorable increase in the quarter. Overall, it led to a 35% drop in the adjusted net income to $1.4 billion. 

The company’s top line grew 1% y-o-y to $54.14 billion in FY 2023. The wealth management revenues improved by 8% y-o-y, but the impact was almost offset by lower investment banking and sales & trading income. On the expense side, provisions for credit losses increased from $280 million to $532 million in the year. Further, total noninterest expenses rose by 6% y-o-y. Altogether, the adjusted net income was down 19% y-o-y to $8.53 billion.

Moving forward, we expect the same trend to continue in Q1. Overall, Morgan Stanley’s revenues are estimated to remain around $56.8 billion in FY2024. Additionally, MS’s adjusted net income margin is likely to see some improvement in the year, leading to an adjusted net income of $9.82 billion and an annual GAAP EPS of $6.26. This coupled with a P/E multiple of just above 15x will lead to a valuation of $95.

 Returns Apr 2024
MTD [1]		 2024
YTD [1]		 2017-24
Total [2]
 MS Return -8% -7% 106%
 S&P 500 Return -1% 9% 132%
 Trefis Reinforced Value Portfolio -2% 5% 644%

[1] Returns as of 4/12/2024
[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

Invest with Trefis Market-Beating Portfolios
See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

StocksUS MarketsInvesting
Trefis
Trefis is an interactive financial community structured around trends, forecasts and insights related to some of the most popular stocks in the US. Whereas most finance sites simply give you the facts about where a stock has been and what a company has done in the past, Trefis focuses entirely on the future.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MS
JPM
C
BAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.