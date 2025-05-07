Morgan Stanley Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

With a market cap of $192.9 billion, Morgan Stanley (MS) is a financial holding company that provides various financial products and services to governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas and internationally. Founded in 1924, the New York-based company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

The company significantly outperformed the broader market over the past year but has lagged behind in 2025. MS’ stock prices have surged 24.8% over the past 52 weeks and declined 5.9% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has soared 8.2% over the past year and declined 4.7% on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, MS has also outperformed the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 19.7% surge over the past 52 weeks but has underperformed its 1.7% rally on a YTD basis.

MS stock surged 1.4% on Apr. 11, following the release of its Q1 earnings. The company reported a 17.2% year-over-year increase in its net revenues, amounting to $17.7 billion. MS’ adjusted earnings for the quarter came in at $2.60, surpassing the Wall Street estimates by 16.6%.

For the current year, ending in December, analysts expect MS’ EPS to increase 7.9% year over year to $8.58. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

MS stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, six rate it as a "Strong Buy," one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” and 17 say "Hold."

This configuration is less bullish compared to three months ago, when seven analysts gave "Strong Buy" recommendations.

On April 14, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) analyst Kian Abouhossein maintained a “Neutral” rating on Morgan Stanley and lowered the price target from $125 to $122.

The mean price target of $130 suggests a 9.9% upside to MS’ current price levels. Moreover, the Street-high target of $156 suggests an impressive upside potential of 31.8%.

