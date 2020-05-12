US Markets
Morgan Stanley settles SEC charges it misled clients, to pay $5 mln penalty

Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

May 12 (Reuters) - A unit of Morgan Stanley MS.N will pay a $5 million penalty to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges it provided misleading information to clients in its retail wrap fee programs regarding trade execution services and transaction costs, the regulator said on Tuesday.

The unit, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, settled without admitting or denying wrongdoing. The $5 million will be distributed to harmed investors, the SEC said.

