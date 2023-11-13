Morgan Stanley sees first ECB rate cut in June 2024

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) will deliver its first interest rate cut by 25 basis points in June 2024, Morgan Stanley economists said in a note on Sunday.

The rate reductions would "go all the way down" to 2.0% in September 2025, they added.

"We think that the ECB has reached its peak rate at 4%. From here, it is slowly pivoting away its attention from contemporaneous inflation to forecasts," said Jens Eisenschmidt, chief Europe economist at the bank.

(Reporting by Roshan Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Roshan.Abraham@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.