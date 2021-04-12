US Markets
Morgan Stanley sees election results boosting Ecuador's bonds

Marc Jones Reuters
Ecuador's government bonds should react "very positively" when they start trading later Morgan Stanley predicted, after weekend elections saw banker Guillermo Lasso unexpectedly win the nation's presidency on promises to revive the economy.

Lasso took 52% of the vote in a runoff following a campaign that pitted free market economics against the social welfare plans of economist Andres Arauz. His win was likely helped by a ballot spoiling campaign that left one in six ballots void.

"Bonds should react very positively to the election results," Morgan Stanely said in a reasearch note. "With a supportive few months ahead, including continued IMF co-operation, we think gains will be sustained and turn bullish."

