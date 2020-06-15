Morgan Stanley Says Stocks to Fall Another 7%

(New York)

If you are upset about the market’s mini-correction last week, don’t worry, it is going to fall more, says Morgan Stanley. In what comes across as almost an insult to regular investors, Morgan Stanley’s research team says stocks may fall another 7% from opening levels today, but that such a fall was “healthy”. On the whole, Morgan Stanley’s position was positive, saying “We maintain our positive view for U.S. equity markets because it’s early in a new economic cycle and bull market. Last week’s correction was overdue and likely has another 5-7% downside. It’s healthy and we are buyers into weakness with a small/mid-cap and cyclical tilt”.

FINSUM: We have definitely entered a new economic cycle, and with it, perhaps a new market cycle. However, the pace with which stocks came back makes one worry the market cycle has not actually reset itself.

