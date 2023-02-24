US Markets
Morgan Stanley says cooperating with regulators on block-trading probe

February 24, 2023 — 05:03 pm EST

Written by Anirban Chakroborti for Reuters ->

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley MS.N said on Friday it was cooperating with U.S. regulators and responding to their requests on investigations into the firm's block-trading practices.

The Wall Street firm added it could face civil claims from market participants who contend they were harmed by the company's practices, according to a filing.

