Morgan Stanley says cooperating with regulators on block-trading probe

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley MS.N said on Friday it was cooperating with U.S. regulators and responding to their requests on investigations into the firm's block-trading practices.

The Wall Street firm added it could face civil claims from market participants who contend they were harmed by the company's practices, according to a filing.

(Reporting by Anirban Chakroborti in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Anirban.Chakroborti@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.