Morgan Stanley Reports Rise In Q2 Profit, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Morgan Stanley (MS) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $3.539 billion, or $2.13 per share. This compares with $3.076 billion, or $1.82 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.8% to $16.792 billion from $15.019 billion last year.

Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.539 Bln. vs. $3.076 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.13 vs. $1.82 last year. -Revenue: $16.792 Bln vs. $15.019 Bln last year.

