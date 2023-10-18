Morgan Stanley Reports Decline In Q3 Bottom Line, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Morgan Stanley (MS) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $2.26 billion, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $2.49 billion, or $1.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $13.27 billion from $12.99 billion last year.

Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $2.26 Bln. vs. $2.49 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.38 vs. $1.47 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.22 -Revenue (Q3): $13.27 Bln vs. $12.99 Bln last year.

