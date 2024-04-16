Morgan Stanley Reports Advance In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Morgan Stanley (MS) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $3.27 billion, or $2.02 per share. This compares with $2.84 billion, or $1.70 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $15.14 billion from $14.52 billion last year.

Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $3.27 Bln. vs. $2.84 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.02 vs. $1.70 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $15.14 Bln vs. $14.52 Bln last year.

