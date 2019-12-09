Morgan Stanley Reportedly To Cut About 1,500 Jobs

(RTTNews) - Morgan Stanley (MS) is cutting about 1,500 jobs or 2% of its workforce due to an uncertain global economic, according to several media reports citing people familiar with the matter.

The Job cuts will be in technology and operations units, the reports said

The company plans to take a charge up to $200 million because of the layoffs, the reports said.

Morgan Stanley had about 60,500 employees at the end of September.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.