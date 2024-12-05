Morgan Stanley remains a buyer of American Air after Q4 guidance raise

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker reiterated an Overweight rating and $18 price target on American Airlines (AAL), saying the firm would be buyers of the stock following the announcement of the much-awaited new co-brand agreement and higher Q4 guidance. While the stock has rebounded from its August lows to mid-teens Thursday, the recent announcements put the stock firmly on a path to $2-$3 normalized EPS, implying a $20+ bull case, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm added that the guidance raise should be a “shot in the arm” for the airlines space as a whole.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AAL:
- Dollar General reports mixed Q3, American Air raises Q4 outlook: Morning Buzz
- American Airlines upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Seaport Research
- JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) Cuts Routes to Boost Profitability
- Morning Movers: Fiserv shares drop following CEO’s nomination to Trump’s cabinet
- American Airlines Extends Credit Card Partnership with Citigroup
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.