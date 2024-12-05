News & Insights

Stocks
AAL

Morgan Stanley remains a buyer of American Air after Q4 guidance raise

December 05, 2024 — 06:40 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker reiterated an Overweight rating and $18 price target on American Airlines (AAL), saying the firm would be buyers of the stock following the announcement of the much-awaited new co-brand agreement and higher Q4 guidance. While the stock has rebounded from its August lows to mid-teens Thursday, the recent announcements put the stock firmly on a path to $2-$3 normalized EPS, implying a $20+ bull case, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm added that the guidance raise should be a “shot in the arm” for the airlines space as a whole.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AAL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.