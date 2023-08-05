Morgan Stanley Reiterates Xponential Fitness Inc - (XPOF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Xponential Fitness Inc - (NYSE:XPOF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.35% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xponential Fitness Inc - is 38.50. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 96.35% from its latest reported closing price of 19.61.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Xponential Fitness Inc - is 287MM, an increase of 1.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xponential Fitness Inc -. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 18.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPOF is 0.22%, an increase of 32.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 40.13% to 27,280K shares. The put/call ratio of XPOF is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,238K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,099K shares, representing an increase of 50.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPOF by 52.35% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 2,165K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,172K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPOF by 24.42% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,628K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,875K shares, representing a decrease of 15.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPOF by 4.70% over the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 1,460K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning -10K shares, representing an increase of 100.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPOF by 100.68% over the last quarter.

Eagle Asset Management holds 1,043K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,179K shares, representing a decrease of 13.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPOF by 13.18% over the last quarter.

Xponential Fitness Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Xponential Fitness, Inc. is a curator of leading boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company has built and curated a diversified platform of nine boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential Fitness offers energetic, accessible and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations across 48 U.S. states and 10 additional countries as of June 30, 2021.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.