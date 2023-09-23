Morgan Stanley Reiterates XPeng Inc - ADR (XPEV) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 22, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of XPeng Inc - ADR (NYSE:XPEV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.70% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for XPeng Inc - ADR is 19.50. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 22.70% from its latest reported closing price of 15.89.

The projected annual revenue for XPeng Inc - ADR is 46,482MM, an increase of 120.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in XPeng Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 75 owner(s) or 23.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPEV is 0.43%, an increase of 15.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.16% to 118,939K shares. The put/call ratio of XPEV is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jane Street Group holds 13,160K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 409K shares, representing an increase of 96.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPEV by 3,710.09% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 12,056K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,112K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPEV by 15.22% over the last quarter.

Primavera Capital Management holds 9,920K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VHCOX - Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund Investor Shares holds 6,966K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alibaba Group Holding holds 6,650K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XPeng Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xpeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers' mobility experience, Xpeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. Xpeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley and San Diego. The Company's Smart EVs are manufactured at plants in Zhaoqing and Zhengzhou, located in Guangdong and Henan provinces, respectively.

