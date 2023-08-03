Morgan Stanley Reiterates World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. - (WWE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. - (NYSE:WWE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.72% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. - is 116.05. The forecasts range from a low of 68.68 to a high of $143.85. The average price target represents an increase of 9.72% from its latest reported closing price of 105.77.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. - is 1,389MM, an increase of 3.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 747 funds or institutions reporting positions in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. -. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 2.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WWE is 0.35%, an increase of 34.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.64% to 59,317K shares. The put/call ratio of WWE is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lindsell Train holds 7,406K shares representing 9.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,464K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWE by 21.32% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 2,755K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,789K shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWE by 9.98% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 1,644K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,687K shares, representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWE by 119,081.57% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 1,408K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,498K shares, representing a decrease of 6.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWE by 83.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,345K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,315K shares, representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWE by 25.77% over the last quarter.

World Wrestling Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WWE, a publicly traded company, is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE's TV-PG, family-friendly programming can be seen in more than 800 million homes worldwide in 28 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The Company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.