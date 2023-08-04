Morgan Stanley Reiterates Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc - (SPCE) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc - (NYSE:SPCE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.98% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc - is 4.56. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 19.98% from its latest reported closing price of 3.80.

The projected annual revenue for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc - is 19MM, an increase of 383.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 402 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPCE is 0.04%, a decrease of 65.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 102,280K shares. The put/call ratio of SPCE is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XAR - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Aerospace & Defense ETF holds 11,525K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,299K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 6.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,491K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,499K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 7.34% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,375K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,306K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 13.15% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,261K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,546K shares, representing a decrease of 5.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 15.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,550K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,295K shares, representing an increase of 5.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 14.09% over the last quarter.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers, as well as a manufacturer of advanced air and space vehicles. It is developing a spaceflight system designed to offer customers a unique and transformative experience.

