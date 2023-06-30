Morgan Stanley Reiterates Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 30, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.51% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals is 380.62. The forecasts range from a low of 308.05 to a high of $478.80. The average price target represents an increase of 8.51% from its latest reported closing price of 350.78.

The projected annual revenue for Vertex Pharmaceuticals is 9,756MM, an increase of 5.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2504 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertex Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 1.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRTX is 0.55%, an increase of 2.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 281,046K shares. The put/call ratio of VRTX is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 16,144K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,769K shares, representing an increase of 20.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 33.76% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 8,373K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,070K shares, representing a decrease of 8.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 18.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,960K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,803K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 2.77% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,518K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,828K shares, representing an increase of 9.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 83.24% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,590K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,698K shares, representing an increase of 28.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 42.44% over the last quarter.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vertex is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. The company has multiple approved medicines that treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF) - a rare, life-threatening genetic disease - and has several ongoing clinical and research programs in CF. Beyond CF, Vertex has a robust pipeline of investigational small molecule medicines in other serious diseases where it has deep insight into causal human biology, including pain, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. In addition, Vertex has a rapidly expanding pipeline of cell and genetic therapies for diseases such as sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and type 1 diabetes mellitus.

