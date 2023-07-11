Morgan Stanley Reiterates Urban Edge Properties (UE) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.51% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Urban Edge Properties is 19.64. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.51% from its latest reported closing price of 15.77.

The projected annual revenue for Urban Edge Properties is 421MM, an increase of 5.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

Urban Edge Properties Declares $0.16 Dividend

On May 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 received the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $15.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.06%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.54%, the lowest has been 2.99%, and the highest has been 12.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.55 (n=219).

The current dividend yield is 0.31 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 4.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.27%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 439 funds or institutions reporting positions in Urban Edge Properties. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UE is 0.16%, a decrease of 4.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.38% to 130,724K shares. The put/call ratio of UE is 7.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,543K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,703K shares, representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UE by 1.95% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,855K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,705K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UE by 83.51% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,161K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,238K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UE by 1.69% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 4,864K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,745K shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UE by 11.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,422K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,402K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UE by 0.74% over the last quarter.

Urban Edge Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 16.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

