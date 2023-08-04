Morgan Stanley Reiterates Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 147.00% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is 93.14. The forecasts range from a low of 49.49 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 147.00% from its latest reported closing price of 37.71.

The projected annual revenue for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is 454MM, an increase of 12.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -7.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 583 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RARE is 0.18%, a decrease of 10.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.97% to 79,655K shares. The put/call ratio of RARE is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,101K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,203K shares, representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 16.13% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 4,271K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,967K shares, representing an increase of 7.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 4.94% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,544K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,096K shares, representing a decrease of 15.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 30.32% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,701K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,694K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 16.06% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 2,526K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,094K shares, representing a decrease of 22.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 35.72% over the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel products to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

