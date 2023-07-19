Morgan Stanley Reiterates Tronox Holdings plc - (TROX) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Tronox Holdings plc - (NYSE:TROX) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.45% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tronox Holdings plc - is 17.14. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.45% from its latest reported closing price of 14.59.

The projected annual revenue for Tronox Holdings plc - is 3,300MM, an increase of 3.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.05.

Tronox Holdings plc - Declares $0.12 Dividend

On May 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 received the payment on June 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $14.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.43%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.47%, the lowest has been 0.97%, and the highest has been 6.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.04 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.92 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.79%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 484 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tronox Holdings plc -. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TROX is 0.23%, an increase of 10.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.06% to 130,595K shares. The put/call ratio of TROX is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 6,064K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,058K shares, representing an increase of 33.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 51.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,565K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,504K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 1.46% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,034K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,985K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 2.35% over the last quarter.

Luminus Management holds 2,819K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,073K shares, representing a decrease of 9.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 5.03% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,550K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,702K shares, representing a decrease of 5.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 3.41% over the last quarter.

Tronox Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tronox Holdings plc is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality titanium products, including titanium dioxide pigment, specialty-grade titanium dioxide products and high-purity titanium chemicals; and zircon. Tronox Holdings plc mines titanium-bearing mineral sands and operate upgrading facilities that produce high-grade titanium feedstock materials, pig iron and other minerals. With nearly 6,500 employees across six continents, its rich diversity, unmatched vertical integration model, and unparalleled operational and technical expertise across the value chain, position Tronox as the preeminent titanium dioxide producer in the world.

