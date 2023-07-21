Morgan Stanley Reiterates Travelers Companies (TRV) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.55% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Travelers Companies is 200.62. The forecasts range from a low of 173.72 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.55% from its latest reported closing price of 173.63.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Travelers Companies is 38,196MM, a decrease of 1.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.85.
- For more in-depth coverage of Travelers Companies, view the free, crowd-sourced company research report on Finpedia.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 2186 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travelers Companies. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRV is 0.32%, an increase of 1.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.21% to 216,916K shares. The put/call ratio of TRV is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,058K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,387K shares, representing an increase of 8.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 2.22% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,187K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,121K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 14.80% over the last quarter.
Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,637K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,820K shares, representing a decrease of 17.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 27.79% over the last quarter.
Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,771K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,164K shares, representing an increase of 10.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 5.59% over the last quarter.
Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average Etf Trust holds 5,527K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,850K shares, representing a decrease of 5.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 5.28% over the last quarter.
Travelers Companies Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
The Travelers Companies, Inc. is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $32 billion in 2020.
Additional reading:
- Travelers Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Results Second Quarter 2023 Net Loss per Diluted Share of $0.07 Second Quarter 2023 Core Income per Diluted Share of $0.06
- The Travelers Companies, Inc. Financial Highlights
- Current Director Compensation Program, effective as of May 24, 2023.
- Power of Attorney.
- The Travelers Companies, Inc. 2023 Stock Incentive Plan.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.