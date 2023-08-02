Morgan Stanley Reiterates Teck Resources Ltd - Class B (TECK) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Teck Resources Ltd - Class B (NYSE:TECK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.70% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teck Resources Ltd - Class B is 69.62. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 56.70% from its latest reported closing price of 44.43.

The projected annual revenue for Teck Resources Ltd - Class B is 16,133MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 714 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teck Resources Ltd - Class B. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 6.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TECK is 0.76%, an increase of 12.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.96% to 355,547K shares. The put/call ratio of TECK is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 27,691K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,074K shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECK by 1.92% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 20,313K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,991K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECK by 89.47% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 19,941K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,441K shares, representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECK by 7.03% over the last quarter.

Davis Selected Advisers holds 13,012K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,009K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECK by 6.12% over the last quarter.

Soroban Capital Partners holds 11,084K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Teck Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets.

